SPLT Rides is Bringing an All New Rideshare to CES

The current riidesharing craze is something that seems so obvious now. But it was hardly thinkable in a pre-mobile app world. And while companies like Uber and Lyft have gained most of the attention in the ridesharing space there are still plenty of others who are trailblazing their own paths. One up and comer at this year’s CES is SPLT Rides.

Benjamin Seidman, Director of Business Development at SPLT Rides sat down with Todd and Don to talk about the service. SPLT is focused on companies rather than individual consumers. SPLT uses dynamic routing and scheduling along with on-demand service to accommodate riders who are going to the same destination, such as a shared office building or workspace. Drivers who take SPLT passengers get reimbursed for that time behind the wheel directly thru SPLT’s mobile app. Reimbursement rates are usually based on state per-mile regulations but in some cases, companies are opting to pay their own reimbursement rates to SPLT drivers. Also, SPLT will soon be looking at providing its ridesharing services to events.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and he holds classes at TheGadgetProfessor.com.