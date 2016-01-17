Listen In With The Jacoti Hearing Suite at CES

Launched at CES and a 2016 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Jacoti Hearing Suite is set of cloud-enabled mobile applications to help people with their hearing. Jamie Davies hears more from Jacques Kinsbergen, CEO of Jacoti.

The Jacoti Hearing Suite app uses the owner’s smartphone for three key hearing services. First testing hearing, second working as a hearing aid and third providing assisted listening in difficult environments, such as meetings or churches. In addition, the app passes data to a cloud server, and under permission, this information can be shared with audio professionals.

Currently the Hearing Suite app is iOS only but Android versions are expected in the next few months. It’s free to download.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

