Two Thumbs Up for MOCAheart at CES

Jamie Davies chats to Naama Stauber from MOCACARE at CES Unveiled about MOCAheart, a smart sensor for heart health

With an emphasis on design, MOCAheart is a palm-sized health monitoring device that measures a range of vitals including ECG and heart rate by simply holding it between your thumbs for 25 seconds. Instead of bulky cuffs or blood tests, the MOCAheart can be added to a keychain or even embedded in an iPhone case. The sheer convenience and ease of use makes it much more likely that the owner will use the MOCAheart to track changes in health.

The MOCAheart is on sale now direct from MOCACARE for US$149. It will be available from other online retailers shortly.

Jamie Davis is the host of Health Tech Weekly at HTWeekly.com. He is a nurse, paramedic and health journalist.

