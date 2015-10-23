GNC #1070 Tesla AutoPilot Killer?

How long will it be before the new Tesla AutoPilot kills a driver or pedestrian. Or causes a wreck with injuries.. I want autonomous cars as much as the next person, but do not feel Tesla is ready. Owners are already abusing the implementation. So it is only a matter of time before something bad happens.

Download the Audio Show File

Listener Links

Oslo Bans Cars.

Look at these two Stars.

CIA Dir email Hacker.

Show Links

Tesla #1.

Tesla #2!

CISA on brink of Passing.

YouTubers seeing Red.

Charter Cord Cutter Plan.

Esay Money for Teens.

Slow Motion NASA.

Bridge Drone.

FCC Sets Prison Rates.

SLS Phase 1.

Lockheed Asteroid Sampler.

Windows Earnings #1.

Windows Earnings #2.

Windows Earnings #3.

Windows 10 Beta Update.

99.9% Earthquake in LA by 2018.

Facebook Public Search Open.

Pandora pays RIAA 70 Million.

Amazon Earnings.

Emokis Really?

Fusion Reactor from ET.

Instagram Video Loop.

CCTV part of Botenet.

Internet Committee – Con-seeds one item.

Pandora Earnings.

AT&T Earnings.

NTP Protocol Attacks.

Google Earnings.

Google Play.

VW Crisis goes deeper.

Update Facebook on iOS.

Airbnb.

Twitter Sensoring Posts?

Materaial Design.

iOS9 Jailbreaks and Apps.