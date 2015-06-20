I was invited as a special guest by my sponsor GoDaddy to the Gatorade 400 held at the Michigan International Speedway. While there I was scheduled to do a 10 minute interview with Danica Patrick, sadly the heavy rains precluded a more formal stand up interview but she was gracious enough to do the interview with the two of us in a SUV next to her motor coach. The interview was recorded on my iPhone and I think it came out better than the 5 grand of video gear I had hauled to Michigan. I missed the most important question on whether she would consider doing a Podcast down the road. But I hope you enjoy the short interview and thank you to all that submitted questions.Support my Show Sponsor:
