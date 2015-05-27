Robot Underpants: 05.25.15 (204) “NSFW Macarons”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines, “Karaoke” Bob and Arilith bring you this week’s hot topics including: CHiPs movie news, Point Break news, Conan news, and more!
Next week, Robot Underpants moves to Eat Geek Play, so look for us there!
* What Horror Movie is in Your State
* CHiPs Movie Remake
* League of Extraordinary Remake
* League of
* Conan Movie
* Merriam-Webster New Words
* Point Break remake
* Macarons vs Macaroons
Podcast (robota): Play in new window | Download | Embed