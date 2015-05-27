Robot Underpants: 05.25.15 (204) “NSFW Macarons”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines, “Karaoke” Bob and Arilith bring you this week’s hot topics including: CHiPs movie news, Point Break news, Conan news, and more!

Next week, Robot Underpants moves to Eat Geek Play, so look for us there!

* What Horror Movie is in Your State

* CHiPs Movie Remake

* League of Extraordinary Remake

* League of

* Conan Movie

* Merriam-Webster New Words

* Point Break remake

* Macarons vs Macaroons