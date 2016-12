Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Eric Rice welcome Robert Scoble to the show for this all tech-talk episode! We discuss the future of virtual reality vs augmented reality, 360 video coming to Facebook(?), Dubai, Maker Faire and more!

It was a fantastic show, but thanks to Google/YouTube jacking up the video from the Hangout, this is all you get.