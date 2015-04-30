Azoi Kito Health Tracker at Gadget Show Live

For me, the Azoi Kito and HP Sprout were the stand out attractions from Gadget Show Live. The Kito is a health tracker disguised as a smartphone sleeve that measures five health stats; heart rate, ECG, temperature, blood oxygen and respiration rate. The Kito can also measure blood pressure but that’s not yet approved.

Previously known as Wello, the Kito is insanely easy to use. Simply hold Kito in both hands (like a Nintendo DS) for a few seconds to take a reading and then the measurements will be transmitted via Bluetooth 4 LE to nearby smartphone. Both Android and iOS is supported, and Kito is available as a case for the iPhone 5/5s and as a standalone unit for use with all other supported phones.

Expected to come to the UK market at around £150, I think this is a no brainer for anyone who has a chronic condition or for a family who want to track their health on a regular basis and it’s so easy to use. To learn more, listen to my interview with Hammish Patel, Azoi CEO.