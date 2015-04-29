Robox 3D Printer at Gadget Show Live

The Cel Robox is a “desktop micro manufacturing platform” – that’s a small 3D printer to you and me – and while I’m still a little dubious about a 3D printer in every home, this was one of the first that I’d seen (in real life) that might fit the bill. It’s also quite hypnotic to watch…

Measuring only 37 x 34 x 24 cm, the Robox is designed to be easy to use with features like auto-loading and unloading of material, dual material printing and print head quick change, with a wide range of material colours and compatibility with Windows, MacOS and Linux. For less that £1000, I think it’s incredible.

The Robox stand at the Gadget Show Live had plenty of example models printed on the device and they looked good. If you want to know more about the Robox, listen to my interview with Dan from Robox.