Robot Underpants: 03.25.15 (194) “Vin Diesel is a Moron”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and “Karaoke” Bob bring you this week’s nerdtastic topics including: Vin Diesel is a moron news, CG’d Paul Walker, Star Wars news, Independence Day 2 news, Mallrats 2 news, X-Files news, and more!
* Vin Diesel is a Moron
* Fast and Furious CG’s Paul Walker
* TIE Fighter Short Film
* Star Wars Set is Way Station for ISIS
* Vivica A Fox Returns to ID4:2
* Mallrats 2 News
* X-Files Coming Back
* Van Halen Reunion Tour
* Super Troopers 2
* Trigger Warning: Clapping Hands
* Chrononauts
* Taco Bell Commercial
