GNC #1017 Microsoft Shrinks Win 10?

Microsoft Shrinks Win 10 could it really be true? The Jury is still out on the MacBook some are begining to doubt it was smart. I share with you some intimate numbers on my Solar System and the Fed and State refunds which ended up being pretty impressive. Fun show I beat up on the establishment for being more do as I say not as I do.

Become a GNC Insider Today!:

Download the Audio Show File

Listener Links:

Google Chromebook Pixel

Kill the Cable Bill.

Show Notes:

Windows 10 Shrinks?

FOIA Office of Admin Exempt.

Twitter punishes Meerkat.

Macbook Fans becoming Pundits?

Retina Peeling on Macbook Pro?

USB-C major Security Issue?

Apple Watch No Appt Needed.

YouTube Cards.

Microsoft Money Strategy.

14 Ladies to Follow.

Secure Drones?

* NanoBots Are Here!

Total Solar Eclipse.

Space Landing Photos.

Venus Y figured out.

Mercury Surface Map.

Endgame.

Buying a CHEAP Android Phone.

Latest Domain Auctions.

Steve Jobs Books and Movie commentary.

More Troll Action.

Gov of New Jersey has Tesla fate in Hands.

Tesla Announcement on Thursday on Range Anxiety.

Hertz Camera and Microphones in Cars.

Office 2016 Preview.

Solar in Cali the Future?

Antarctica Ice Report.

VC Trial Continues.

T-Mobile and 10gb of Data.

Is Mars One a Scam?

Uber CFO Out.

Fake Robot Protest.