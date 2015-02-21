Marantz PMD-901V Wearable Camera

Action cams are great but if we’re really honest, half the attraction is the lifestyle, “You too can be as cool as these fit and good-looking guys and gals that ski off scarily large drops.” Yeah, right. Back in the real world, Marantz Pro have announced the PMD-901V (PDF), a GPS-enabled HD wearable camera. Jamie and Nick discuss with Eric Palonen how the Marantz camera becomes the objective observer in every day life.

The 901V is aimed at public employees, emergency responders and trades who need a record of their daily activities. Attached to the user’s clothing using a swivel clip, the camera can record up to 10 hours of audio and HD video to 32 GB of internal tamper-proof storage. The camera is perfect for capturing life; wide-angle 140° field of view, waterproof (30 minutes at 1 m), wide operating temperature (-40 °C to 60 °C) and one-handed operation. There’s a 30 second pre and post recording buffer to ensure that critical moments are captured and footage can be marked as important as it’s being recorded so that’s it’s flagged when the recording is transferred off the camera.

The PMD-901V will be available in Spring 2015 for $499.99 from Marantz Professional stockists.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology for the TechPodcast Network.

