SmartMat Enhances Your Yoga Experience At CES

Yoga is a great way to refresh and relax your body and mind, but are you getting the most out of your yoga workouts? Get ready to experience a whole new world of yoga with SmartMat.

Jamie and Nick spoke to Mazi Sadri of SmartMat about how his product is helping people everywhere enjoy the benefits of yoga. SmartMat is an electronic yoga mat equipped with 21,000 pressure sensors to help yogis of all levels to improve their technique and learn the ins and outs of different forms of yoga.

SmartMat measures your body shape, balance, stance, and more and uses this information to match you to the best yoga poses for your body type. Once calibrated, SmartMat pairs wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet to track your performance and correct any errors you may be making via the accompanying app.

SmartMat is available for pre-sale now on their website for $297 and is expected to ship around July 2015. Once it hits the market, the price will increase to $347.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live.

Become a GNC Insider Today!