Snail Games Leverages the Power of Android at CES

The video game market is ready for some real disruption. For years, gamers have been tied to consoles, PC’s or mobile devices, all of which have their limitations. Snail Games is a technology company that got its start in software and game design. Now, the company is moving into the hardware space and its employing the Android operating system in some impressive ways.

Nick and Jamie had a conversation with Tim from Snail Games. Tim brought two of his company’s newest devices with him. The first is the W3D mobile gaming platform. The W3D runs Android and it has specific game-centric controls built right into the device. And if that’s not enough, the W3D is also a full-fledged Android phone. Next up is the OBox, a game console that also runs Android. The OBox is modular in design and its GPU, CPU, RAM, and storage can all be upgraded. Also, the W3D and OBox can interact in some very useful ways. For example, the OBox controller can be used as a controller for the W3D or the W3D’s screen can be streamed to the OBox where it can be fed to a large-screen display.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology for the Tech PodCasts Network.

Become a GNC Insider Today!