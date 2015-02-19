Denon Innovates Presentations with Kudo at CES

We’ve all heard the horror stories of presenters who showed up to a location only to find that the venue’s in-house presentation system isn’t compatible with whatever gear they’ve brought with them. Usually, a combination of NASA-like engineering and prayer follows and eventually, the presenter’s device is made to work with the venue’s A/V system. Denon’s new Kudo presentation device should make these kinds of nightmare scenarios a thing of the past.

Nick and Jamie met with Eric from Denon. Eric showed off the new Denon Kudo, a portable device that will hopefully be found soon in every conference room or meeting hall with a projector. Kudo takes a number of different inputs: USB, HDMI, LAN, WiFi, bluetooth, micro SD, AirPlay, MirrorCast and DLNA. It then takes that input signal and outputs it in glorious 4K to any projector or other A/V device. Kudo is platform agnostic, so it fully supports the bring-your-own-device movement. Got an iPad or Android phone? Mac or Windows laptop? No problem. Kudo works with all of them.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology. For the Tech PodCasts Network.

