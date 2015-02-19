Burg Smartwatch Mixes Luxurious Design and High-Tech Features at CES

2015 is poised to be the year of the smartwatch. And even tho a certain big technology brand is set to release its first smartwatch this year, smartwaches themselves have been around for awhile. Indeed, Burg has been developing its own smartwatches for several years now. And while other smartwatch manufacturers put technology first, Burg has put its focus on style and design.

Nick and Jamie had a conversation with Steven from Burg. Steven came by armed with the Burg 27, a stylish smartwatch packed with tons of cool features. Burg watches use an electronic display that, by default, shows a dial for telling time. Each watch comes with a number of dials available and users can change them at will. A simple swipe across the watch screen reveals access to an impressive number of applications. Everything you’d expect is there; phone, messaging, social media and web browsing. But the Burg watch also comes with health-tracking apps and even a 2-megpixel camera that can be used with services like Skype. Also, the Burg smartwatch can operate independently using an onboard SIM. There’s no need to rely on your phone to use the apps built into a Burg watch. But you can still pair it with a phone if need be.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.

