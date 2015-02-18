Tom Baker will always by my Doctor with his long scarf and robotic K-9 companion. I haven’t really followed the recent successful re-invention of Dr Who but the Tardis and the Daleks will forever be part of my childhood. For fans of the show, the folks at Massive Audio now have a range of Dr Who Bluetooth speakers. Jamie and Nick get Whovian with Jeremy Larsson from Massive Audio.
Officially licensed from the BBC, the range includes a Tardis and two Dalek models, which have sound effects and flashing lights for extra fun. There’s a ten hour rechargeable battery and the unit can act as a speakerphone with a noise cancelling microphone.
The Tardis and Dalek Sec are currently on pre-order for $119 and the Assault Dalek is $149. The initial stock run sold out so the next batch is expected in March.
Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly and Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology for the TechPodcast Network.
3 thoughts on “Massive Audio Dr Who Bluetooth Speakers”
The Dr described in this article should be be Tom Baker , long scarf ,floppy had a love for jelly babies and K9 as the first non biological assistant. Not Colin baker .
I believe that since the revive of Dr who murchandise. Has exploded into all avenues , bluetooth speakers is no surprise .
I think you meant “Tom Baker” above. He was the fourth doctor with his trademark scarf :)
