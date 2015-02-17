Monoprice Action Cam and Drawing Display

Starting out with cables and then moving into consumer electronics, Monoprice is well-known for its competitively priced products. This year sees Monoprice come to CES with two new products, the MHD 2.0 Action Camera and a new drawing display, the 22″ HD SmartTouch Interactive Pen Drawing Display. Jamie sits down with Monprice President Bernard Luthi and Product Manager Chris Apland to find out more.

The new MHD 2.0 action cam records full HD at 1920 x 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second with an ultra-wide 170° field of view. It can be mounted using a range of mounts and is waterproof to 10m without any additional casing. Cleverly, the cam uses gyros to make sure that footage is filmed the right way up. Available now, priced at $89.99.

The 22″ drawing display is a 1080p HD display which supports ten point multitouch and 5000 level of sensitivity, and comes with a rechargeable pen stylus. It’s Mac, Windows 8.1 and Linux ready, and is available now for $799.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly for the TechPodcast Network.

