Aspect Solar has Portable Power Solutions

Nobody likes it when their smartphone or tablet runs out of power. This is especially true when you happen to be out somewhere and without the means to find an outlet to plug your charger into. Aspect Solar specializes in getting power to the point of need, and they have some wonderful solutions to the frustrating problem of being unable to recharge your devices.

Nick spoke with Gerry Demple from Aspect Solar about several of their products. All of their products are user friendly – anyone can open the box, plug it in, and use it. Every product can work within a day and can charge back up on a good sunny day.

The DUO-Flex 2 is the newest portable power solution from Aspect Solar. It is a 13-watt panel that is extremely flexible and very light. You can change the configuration of the panels from a rectangular shape to a more linear one by changing the way you open the zipper. It comes with a weather resistant pouch that has a USB plug that can be used to charge the battery. Aspect Solar recommends you charge the battery first and then use the battery to charge your device.

You can purchase the DUO-Flex 2 for $119.99. It is also possible to purchase it with an 8000 mAh battery for $159.99, or with a 10000 mAh battery for $179.99. The batteries can also be sold separately. These are just a few of the products that Aspect Solar has created.

Interview by Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology for the Tech PodCasts Network.

