Optics Leads the Way at Canon

When people think about cameras, camcorders, or projectors, Canon might be the first company that comes to mind. They are a brand that you can trust in terms of quality. They make all of their own products themselves and this helps to ensure that everything works together as it should.

Nick spoke with Jason at the Canon booth at CES 2015 about their newest products. There are some new additions to Canon’s VIXIA line of camcorders. The difference between the three new additions is the built in internal memory.

The VIXIA HF R60 has 8 gigs of internal memory. It also has Wi-Fi and NFC. The VIXIA HF R62 has 32 gigs of internal memory, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Both of those models come in black. The VIXIA HF R600 is a little different. It comes in white. Instead of internal memory, this model is card slot only. It also has Wi-Fi and dynamic NFC.

In addition to new the new VIXIA camcorder models, Canon also introduced a product that is totally different. It is called the Connect Station CS100. It can be used to wirelessly transfer your videos from either the VIXIA HF R60 or the VIXIA HF R62 simply by placing the camcorder on top of the Connect Station CS100.

All of the new models of the VIXIA camcorders will be available in March. The VIXIA HF R62 will be $449.99. The VIXIA HF R60 will be $399.00, and the VIXIA HF R600 will be $299.00.

Interview by Nick DiMeo of F5 Live: Refreshing Technology for the TechPodcast Network.

