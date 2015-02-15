Living in Digital Times Reviews CES 2015

Jamie and Robin Raskin, Founder of Living in Digital Times, take a run through 2015’s CES, picking out their favourites lifestyle products, from kids toys to baby monitors and food makers. It’s a good review of the major products and trends at the show, and several of the highlights are covered in more detail in GNC’s CES coverage. Check out the interview and then follow up with GNC’s interviews.

Interview by Jamie Davis of Health Tech Weekly for the TechPodcast Network.

