GNC #1006 Windows 10 Free?

Thank you for your generosity on the last show details in the podcast. Tonight I focus on Windows 10 and the travesty that is happening over at HealthCare.gov and the spying that is taking place. Do not miss the show. Links as always are in the show notes below.

Show Notes:
Windows 10!
Xbox One.
Security on HealtCare.gov.
Nexus Android TV.
Verizon on the Attack.
FCC to Delay?
Ceres Spot.
Navy Rocket Launch.
Rdio Expansion.
Cox Piracy Battle.
Ad Censorship.
Cool Synth $59.00.
Netflix battles Popcorn Time.
Genesis of Game Cartridge.
Skype – iMessenger?
Fake Engine Noise.
Silk Road Trial Slam Dunk
Sewage Sludge to Water.
Sludge to Water Video.
Vessel out of Beta.
NASA DNA Test.
Google Wireless?
Twitter Pics.
Airborne Internet.
Give me that Password.
To Many Drones.
Megachat.
Office 2016.
Google Playing Hardball with Firefox?
Spotify Touch.
Apple Watch Dead Battery.
Idiot Thieves and Selfies.
Samsung Stroke Detection.
Pacman.
Lobbyist Own DC.
Drug Drone.
Leateherman Bracelet.

