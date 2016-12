Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Kathy Hopkins bring you the only things you’ll ever need to know.. from the past week, including: Star Wars news, Star Trek news, Space news, and more!

* Lucas is a Star Wars Fan

* Female Stormtrooper

* Elon Musk Global Wifi for Mars

* Radio Waves From the Universe

* Possible Planets in Our Solar System

* UFO Files Declassified

* Super Bowl Live Stream For Free