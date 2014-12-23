GNC #1002 North Korea Denial of Service Attack

I look at the Internet outage in North Korea to the 1024 Internet users in the country. I also dig into all of the hottest tech news of the day plus a huge amount of wild aviation videos.. Everyone have a Merry Christmas. I will be back for one more show this year next Monday have a great week. I also introduce HearNotes and look forward to sharing more about this companies product at CES.

Show Notes:

North Korea Internet goes dark.

Airbus Video.

C-130 Video.

Sony Lawyers Up.

FCC – Comcast – TW.

Curiosity Image.

Lyft Divvy.

HawK Video.

NASA Sun Radiation Images.

Google Car Redebut.

3-D Printing in Space.

The FCC and Internet TV.

T-Mobile Wacko CEO Video.

FAA Drone Rules.

Cat and Mouse.

Star Trek 3 News.

Tor Network Attack?

Comcast Pampers the Elite.

I Work at Sony.

Apple releases Critical Mac Update.

MS. AG Backs off Google.