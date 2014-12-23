GNC #1002 North Korea Denial of Service Attack

I look at the Internet outage in North Korea to the 1024 Internet users in the country. I also dig into all of the hottest tech news of the day plus a huge amount of wild aviation videos.. Everyone have a Merry Christmas. I will be back for one more show this year next Monday have a great week. I also introduce HearNotes and look forward to sharing more about this companies product at CES.
Show Notes:
North Korea Internet goes dark.
Airbus Video.
C-130 Video.
Sony Lawyers Up.
FCC – Comcast – TW.
Curiosity Image.
Lyft Divvy.
HawK Video.
NASA Sun Radiation Images.
Google Car Redebut.
3-D Printing in Space.
The FCC and Internet TV.
T-Mobile Wacko CEO Video.
FAA Drone Rules.
Cat and Mouse.
Star Trek 3 News.
Tor Network Attack?
Comcast Pampers the Elite.
I Work at Sony.
Apple releases Critical Mac Update.
MS. AG Backs off Google.
