GNC #1000 – The 1000th Episode

Tonight’s 1000th episode is so important to me for you to listen, or watch that I am limiting the show notes for this episode only. I have a message for the Ohana and for Podcasters alike. There are so very few of us that have reached this milestone, the monologue in tonight’s show is more important than the tech news of which there is plenty. Please listen to the first half of the show when you can in one sitting. Thank you for being here for 1000 episodes, we will see where the road leads us from here. God willing I will be able to celebrate my 2000th show 10 years from now.

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

