Robot Underpants: 12.10.14 (181) “This Week in Griffins”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Kathy “CheesyG” Hopkins discuss the best of the best from the past week including: Pirate Bay news, Mad Max news, George Lucas Does Not Care About Star Wars, Superman Prequel news, Steven Moffat says the Doctor can be a Woman, Grumpy Cat’s Owner Made 100 Million, Christopher Lee Christmas news and more!
* Mad Max Trailer
* Christopher Lee Christmas
* Morrissey Dolls
* Grumpy Cat News
* Lucas Didn’t See Stars Trailer
* Superman Prequel
* Steven Moffat Woman Doctor
