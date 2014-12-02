GNC #997 Cyber Monday Review

So what did you score for Cyber Monday. I found a couple of deals late in the afternoon today but nothing that was earth shattering. Lots of tech and I share with you a program update and about a special show I am going to produce when they put solar on my roof.

I have started my 10 day Transformation and will update you on my progress on the next show. You will save $50.00 on your Total Transformation by using the promo code Podcast @ mypurium.com/podcast when you purchase your transformation kit.. Get healthy before the new year with me.

Become a GNC 1000 Insider Today!:

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1





Listener Links

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Trailer – Spaceballs Version

Android Apps Free Cyber Weekend.

Galaxy A Series.

Show Notes:

Spending Totals.

Social Freedom of Speech goes to Supreme Court.

Amazon’s Kiva Robot Simple but Ingenious.

Clone or Image.

Windows 8.1 on the Climb.

Two Man Phone Standoff.

Heat Exchanger with Outer Space.

8 Free iPhone Apps.

AT&T Backs of Fiber Threat.

Black Mirror.

Sony #1.

Sony #2.

FBI Warning.

Rosetta takes some images.

Hackers Manipulate Stock Market.

Firefox 34.

Girl Scout Cookies now Online.

Chart Showing every Spacecraft.

No More Clip Art.

The Woz Show.

Austin Google Fiber Orders Being Taken.

Birds with Bombs.

Community Internet News.

House of Cards Feb 27th.

Whitehouse funding Police Cams.

Water to Gasoline.

1789 Law Used on Mobile Manufactures.

FingerKey.

Mars One Fantasy?

Sacramento Hacker Lab.

Solar Pricing in Commercial Enterprise sets record.