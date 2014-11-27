Robot Underpants: 11.26.14 (179) “All in the Star Wars Family”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Kathy Hopkins bring you this week’s destructively entertaining topics including: Thanksgiving, Star Wars News, Howard the Duck News, All in the Family News, Last Starfighter News, Jurassic Park News and more!

* Star Wars VII Trailer this Friday! (Possible gif from trailer?)

* Howard the Duck Series

* All in the Family Reboot?

* Last Starfighter Rights

* Batman vs Superman Easter Egg

* Jurassic Park Trailer