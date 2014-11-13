Robot Underpants: 11.12.14 (177) “Probing Kim K’s Assteroid”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Kathy Hopkins bring you this week’s riveting recap including topics like: Kim Kardashian’s ass, Comet probing, Interstellar, DARPA flying aircraft carriers, Aunt May movie news, Cosby memes, KKK loves everyone, and more!
* Comet Probe Guy Boobs
*Kim K Breaks the Internet
* DARPA Flying Aircraft Carriers
* Spiderman without Spiderman
* Bill Cosby Fail
* KKK Opens to Ethnic Groups
* Evil Dead TV Series
*Thrift Store Art
