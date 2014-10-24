GNC #989 It Lives

The Saga of my Mac Pro continues in a word it lives. More info in the show tonight. I know one thing they should have put wheels on this thing its as heavy as a tank.

Become a GNC 1000 Insider Today!:

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1





Show Notes

My Mac Pro Fate?

Apple 1 950,000.

$1.21 Per Hour.

iOS 8 Jail Broken.

Billion Dollar Failures.

Aereo to live another day?

Hungary Net Tax.

500 Million.

T-Mobile fighting the FCC.

Sprint 1gb Plan for $20.00.

Travelocity Tips.

Facebook Rooms.

Adobe Spying?

Hidden Beacons.

NVIDIA Graphic Features Rolled Back.

Groupon regroups.

Austin Security Line Length Tracking.

5k Retina Back Ordered 5-7 Days.

Don’t ask your Parole Agent for Weed.

1st Apple Pay Commercial.

Huge Hawaii Tsunami.

Monster Sun Spot dialed in for Earth.

Comcast gains Customers.

Inbox.

iOS 8 Tricks.

Ultrasound Powered Brain Implants.

Amazon Burning Cash.

Pandora still struggling.

Microsoft Earnings.

Apple Pay Next Move.

Netflix Announces Movies.

2 Hour Pocket Drone.