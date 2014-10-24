GNC #989 It Lives

The Saga of my Mac Pro continues in a word it lives. More info in the show tonight. I know one thing they should have put wheels on this thing its as heavy as a tank.
My Mac Pro Fate?
Apple 1 950,000.
$1.21 Per Hour.
iOS 8 Jail Broken.
Billion Dollar Failures.
Aereo to live another day?
Hungary Net Tax.
500 Million.
T-Mobile fighting the FCC.
Sprint 1gb Plan for $20.00.
Travelocity Tips.
Facebook Rooms.
Adobe Spying?
Hidden Beacons.
NVIDIA Graphic Features Rolled Back.
Groupon regroups.
Austin Security Line Length Tracking.
5k Retina Back Ordered 5-7 Days.
Don’t ask your Parole Agent for Weed.
1st Apple Pay Commercial.
Huge Hawaii Tsunami.
Monster Sun Spot dialed in for Earth.
Comcast gains Customers.
Inbox.
iOS 8 Tricks.
Ultrasound Powered Brain Implants.
Amazon Burning Cash.
Pandora still struggling.
Microsoft Earnings.
Apple Pay Next Move.
Netflix Announces Movies.
2 Hour Pocket Drone.
