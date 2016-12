The Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek and “Starman” Michael Gaines bring you this week’s hot topics in tech, pop culture and more including: EEEEEE-BOLA! Apple and Facebook want women’s eggs, HBO stand alone, Snappening, Star Wars News, Clowns are butthurt and more!

* Apple and Facebook Want Women’s Eggs

* Snappening

* HBO Stands Alone

* Butthurt Clowns

* Star Wars Leaked Concept Art?

* Ebola in Cleveland

*Butthurt song