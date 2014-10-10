GNC #985 10 Year Anniversary Show

I take you on a trip down memory lane, and really dig deep into why this Family of Listeners (Ohana) is so important to me. I give you a deeper background on why I am the way I am, and the Genesis of this show and how the roots and my commitment to you runs deep. Thank you for being with me on this incredible journey. If you have been away for a while from the podcast you will want to tune in. Big thank you to my sponsors and the Ohana for making this 10 Year Anniversary show possible.

For the podcasters out their I encourage you to tag along on this episode.

