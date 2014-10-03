GNC #983 Monster Show

This is a monster shows folks, but I think you are going to have a lot of fun with me as we explore the tech of the day and some of the crazier tech related things happening around the Interwebs.

Become a GNC 1000 Insider Today!:

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1





Listener Links:

Support my Sisters Business.

DuoScreen Kickstarter.

FreeNAS Mini.

Windows 10.

Colorectal Surgeon Song.

Show Notes:

USB’s Attack.

ComputerCop #1.

ComputerCop #2.

ComputerCop #3.

500,000,000 Takedown Requests.

CU files with DOJ.

DotCom out at Baboom.

Find a iPhone 6 in Stores.

Apple Benefits Get Better.

JP Morgan Lies about Breach.

1000’s of extinct Volcanoes in our Oceans.

iPhone 6 Speed.

Is it a Stolen iPhone?

Instapaper.

Roku Screen Mirroring.

New Office 365 Plans.

Facebook says the screwed up.

Poor Cry Baby Celebrities.

Idle threats to the NFL.

Cyanogen refuses to sell to Google.

New Sleeping Bag.

Router Reviews.

Teslas Self Driving and D Announcement.

iPhone 6 Head to Head.

Dubai Police get Glass.

Cool Foam Blaster.

New Pepsi only on Amazon.

Glass Word Captioning.

Shooting Drone with Shotgun.

Starbucks denies Pregnant Woman Bathroom.