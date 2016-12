Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric Rice and “Starman” Michael Gaines bring you lively discussion about the past week’s events, including: Facebook says sorry, Ello, GapGate, eBay and Paypal part ways, Windows 10, Angry Birds movie, LUXY, and more!

* Facebook Sorry to Drag Queens

* Manual App for iPhones

* LUXY App for Rich, Pretty People

* “BIG” Sitcom

* “Angry Birds” Movie

* Paypal and Ebay Split

* GapGate

* Tetris Movie