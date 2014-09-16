GNC #978 Minecraft Acquisition Analysis

Back in the saddle here with lot’s to analyze on recent announcements by Apple and Microsoft. I also dig deep into some things Tim Cook had to say to Charlie Rose on Privacy and Apple. I also make some announcements in regards to desktop replacement decisions.

Show Notes:

Minecraft and Kids.

2.5 Billion Minecraft Acquisition.

Watch Strategy.

Apple Privacy.

iWork and iLife Pre-Installed.

Verizon Upgrades.

200,000 iPhones in a 747.

Paypal Nervous as a Cat.

Windows 9 Announcement.

Playing Nice.

WD 10TB Drive.

512gb SD Card by Sandisk.

Big Data Warnings.

Artificial Spleen.

Canon Telephoto Revamp.

Boeing wins Space Taxi Contract.

Audible Bug.

Flipboard Videos.

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime.

Macy’s iBeacon.

Space Shuttle Carrier Retirement.

Comcast does not Block Tor.

Dropbox Report.

Amazon Cash Flow Analysis (Fasinating).

Comet Landing Zone.

Spotify and Amazon Fire TV.

5k Displays from Apple?

Delete U2!