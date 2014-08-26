GNC #974 Jawbone & Twitch Lead Stories

If you want to get a laugh watch my major mistake near the end of today’s video portion of the show and my reaction to what I did.. I share with you what Jawbone saw when the earthquake outside of Napa struck Sunday morning. I als dig into the Twitch / Amazon deal..
I Also update on my Transformation. Discounts are still available by using promo code “podcast” @ mypurium.com/podcast
Consider becoming a GNC 1000 Contributor:
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Geek News Central Google+ Community.
- Geek News Central Google+ Page.
- Follow Todd on Google+
- Follow @geeknews on Twitter
- Geek News Central Facebook Page
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Listener Links:
CO2 in Hotels.
Hotel Evacuated for CO2.
Travel CO2 Alarm.
Show Notes:
Amazon Buys Twitch.
Need a Blankie.
Robots and Humans.
Jawbone and Privacy.
The changing Political Ad.
Smart Shirt.
Facial Recognition and Police Work.
Wingsuit Death Wish.
iPhone 6 renders?
What did they steal now?
Peanut Allergy Cure?
FB Getting Tough ;)
Tale of Two Phone Bills UK vs USA.
Organs Grown in Mice.
Someone screwed up the math.
Virtual Reality.
Sometimes things go Boom.
Google Slides.
iPhone 5 Battery Replacement.
China Satellite Imagery.
Gaming Sites targeted for DDOS attacks.
LastPass Update.
T-Mobile Data Wars.
GoPro Fetch.
The Web Today.
Princeton Fusion Reactor.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed