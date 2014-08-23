New Media Show #57 – New Media Expo & NAB / Podcast Movement Thoughts

Rob and Todd talk with Rick Calvert from the New Media Expo and their announcement of their show dates and alignment with NAB. Both Rob and Todd are excited about the direction of NMX and look forward to attending next April. Rob and Todd then discuss their thoughts about the Podcast Movement event that just concluded in Dallas last week.
Overall this is a huge show when it comes to talking about the podcasting space and where the shows and event that support it are headed.
