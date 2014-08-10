New Media Show #56 with Espree Devora of WeAreLATech

Rob and Todd have a talk with Espree Devora a serial entrepreneur who is well known in the Los Angeles startup scene. She is launching a new podcast on start-ups and has some great advice for women who are considering a show. If you want more info on her podcast be part of her launch at WeAreLATech.com/podcast

