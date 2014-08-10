New Media Show #56 with Espree Devora of WeAreLATech

Rob and Todd have a talk with Espree Devora a serial entrepreneur who is well known in the Los Angeles startup scene. She is launching a new podcast on start-ups and has some great advice for women who are considering a show. If you want more info on her podcast be part of her launch at WeAreLATech.com/podcast
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes
Links from the Show:
BossJock Studio
Sound Studio.
CoLoft.
Fiverr.
Tray.
Mixergy.
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed