New Media Show #56 with Espree Devora of WeAreLATech

TMS

Rob and Todd have a talk with Espree Devora a serial entrepreneur who is well known in the Los Angeles startup scene. She is launching a new podcast on start-ups and has some great advice for women who are considering a show. If you want more info on her podcast be part of her launch at WeAreLATech.com/podcast

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Links from the Show:
BossJock Studio
Sound Studio.
CoLoft.
Fiverr.
Tray.
Mixergy.

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.