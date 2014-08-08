GNC #970 Hurricane Special

Podcast

This is my first hurricane special recorded hours before hurricane Iselle is about to whack us.. Great show with lots of tech news and a special shout out to the idiots at Best Buy and why I am boycotting their stores for the near future.

I Also update on my Transformation. Discounts are still available by using promo code “podcast” @ mypurium.com/podcast

Consider becoming a GNC 1000 Contributor:

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Show Notes:
Critical WP Plugin Vulnerability.
IBM Extreme Chip.
Netflix exceeds HBO Revenue.
Orion Fished out of Ocean.
SpaceX Escape Test Scheduled.
Tidal Power Generator “Way Cool”
Time.com 50 Best Websites of 2014.
MPAA Biased Attacks?
Microsoft Chinese Severance Package.
Baby Monitoring Smart Phone Style.
Email Revenge.
Russian Hacking.
Tour More Campuses.
DSLR Dust Vacuum.
Stick Stun Gun.
The Gadget Professor.
Google and Barnes Team up?
Charms Bar is Dead “Big Cheer”
Netflix Pirates Android App.
Idiots.
AT&T and DirectTV Merger comment period.
13 Year Old’s Trolling Weapon!
AMD gets into SSD Business.
Rosetta Arrives at Comet.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.