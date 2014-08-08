GNC #970 Hurricane Special

This is my first hurricane special recorded hours before hurricane Iselle is about to whack us.. Great show with lots of tech news and a special shout out to the idiots at Best Buy and why I am boycotting their stores for the near future.

I Also update on my Transformation. Discounts are still available by using promo code “podcast” @ mypurium.com/podcast

Consider becoming a GNC 1000 Contributor:

Download the Audio Show File



Geek News Central Google+ Community.

Geek News Central Google+ Page.

Follow Todd on Google+

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Geek News Central Facebook Page

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Show Notes:

Critical WP Plugin Vulnerability.

IBM Extreme Chip.

Netflix exceeds HBO Revenue.

Orion Fished out of Ocean.

SpaceX Escape Test Scheduled.

Tidal Power Generator “Way Cool”

Time.com 50 Best Websites of 2014.

MPAA Biased Attacks?

Microsoft Chinese Severance Package.

Baby Monitoring Smart Phone Style.

Email Revenge.

Russian Hacking.

Tour More Campuses.

DSLR Dust Vacuum.

Stick Stun Gun.

The Gadget Professor.

Google and Barnes Team up?

Charms Bar is Dead “Big Cheer”

Netflix Pirates Android App.

Idiots.

AT&T and DirectTV Merger comment period.

13 Year Old’s Trolling Weapon!

AMD gets into SSD Business.

Rosetta Arrives at Comet.