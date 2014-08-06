Robot Underpants: 08.06.14 (163) “Twitch Out ”

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric Rice, and “Starman” Michael Gaines discuss this weeks hot topics including: The massive debacle surrounding Twitch and Justin.TV, Foursquare, Motley Fool, Apple Event, SXSW is expensive, Guardians of the Galaxy, Terminator, Ninja Turtles, Batman Superman date moved up, Weird Al petition to play Super Bowl and more!

* Twitch Backlash

* Foursquare

* Guardians of the Galaxy

* Terminator Movie

* Jeff Goldblum’s Jurassic Weding Photo

* Weird Al at Super Bowl

* Vanilla Ice Doesn’t Like New TMNT Rap

* 8 Year Old Sings “Home Sweet Home”