Rob and Todd have a talk with Mike Cioffi CTO and CoFounder of the Adam Carolla Show. Mike is with us for the whole show, and we talk about podcast host dynamics in engaging audience, and their shows production. We also cover events happening in the space and where new media and podcasting is headed. This is a information packed episode you are not going to want to miss.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes