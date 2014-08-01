Robot Underpants: 07.31.14 (163) “Comic Con Recap”

Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric “Retweet” Rice, and “Starman” Michael Gaines bring you this week’s geek topics including: Langley’s San Diego Comic Con recap, Nintendo – Xbox – PS4, Star Wars news, Westworld news, new Primus and more!

* San Diego Comic Con

* Zombie Hit and Run

* Cosplayer Not Assaulted

* X-Wing in Star Wars VII

* Westworld remake

* Intersteller has another trailer

* New Primus sorta-kinda covers Willy Wonka songs



