GNC #968 Battle for the Cloud

The Battle for the cloud is here. I talk about my experience with some cloud products and how the price was has effected some things we do. I Also update on my Transformation. Discounts are still available by using promo code “podcast” @ mypurium.com/podcast

GNC 1000 Contributors:

One time Donation by Sports Junk

Ohana Mika

Download the Audio Show File



Geek News Central Google+ Community.

Geek News Central Google+ Page.

Follow Todd on Google+

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Geek News Central Facebook Page

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Show Notes:

Comcast Dirty Pool.

FCC Comment Period on Muni Broadband.

TWC Net Neutrality Messaging.

Journalist Today.

Technology outpacing Wiretaps?

USA Freedom Act.

Battle for the Cloud.

HBO on Mini Cable Packages.

New Macbook Pro Lineup (Rumor).

Solar Efficiency.

Ocean Fiber Cable.

IS 4k Washed Up?

Ultrapak.

App: The Human Story.

New Battery Technology.

thesurvivaldoctor.com

Smallest Private Land holding in NYC.

Abused SSN.

What to watch out for in Skimming.

Hilton your Phone is your Key.

TorrenTV.

The Final Hobbit Movie Preview.

EFF Versus NSA.

Airbnb for Business.

Women got more Brains.

Look Up or you may Miss it.

Comet causes traffic change at Mars.

Need for Speed.

Borg Mini Fridge!

ET Calling!

Apple purchases Swell for 30 Million.