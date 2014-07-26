Rob and Todd have a talk with Philipp D. Svitek Executive Producer of AfterBuzzTV.com We also talk about the direction of Microsoft and Windows Phone 8.1 and the lack of podcasting support along with the absence of Google in the Community.
