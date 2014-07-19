Rob and Todd have a great conversations with Dan Franks about the upcoming Podcast Movement conference in Dallas August 15-17. We also cover some exciting trends we are seeing in the podcasting space.
One thought on “New Media Show #53 Dan Franks of Podcast Movement”
The guy you were trying to remember is “Guinness Ian.” That’s not his real name, and I can’t find _any_ podcasts that he, his team, or “NoBS Studios” have made.
My services you were trying to remember is PodcastPlaces.com and MyPodcastReviews.com. Podcast Places is all about listing everywhere a podcaster and their show should be. The first phase launched with listing apps and directories with instructions for joining them, the second phase is launching soon with blogs and podcasts about podcasting (NMS will be on it).
