New Media Show #53 Dan Franks of Podcast Movement

TMS

Rob and Todd have a great conversations with Dan Franks about the upcoming Podcast Movement conference in Dallas August 15-17. We also cover some exciting trends we are seeing in the podcasting space.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

One thought on “New Media Show #53 Dan Franks of Podcast Movement

  1. The guy you were trying to remember is “Guinness Ian.” That’s not his real name, and I can’t find _any_ podcasts that he, his team, or “NoBS Studios” have made.

    My services you were trying to remember is PodcastPlaces.com and MyPodcastReviews.com. Podcast Places is all about listing everywhere a podcaster and their show should be. The first phase launched with listing apps and directories with instructions for joining them, the second phase is launching soon with blogs and podcasts about podcasting (NMS will be on it).

Comments are closed.