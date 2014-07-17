Robot Underpants: 07.16.14 (162) “Lady Thor”

Baron Mathew “Langley” Luschek and “Starman” Michael Gaines discuss this weeks’ geeky topics including: Thor is a girl now, Captain America is a black guy now, Spielberg kills dinosaurs, Star Wars News, New Weird album, Monty Python, Noriega, Tommy Wiseau, and more!

* Thor
* Captain America
Spielberg kills triceritops
*  Weird Al Album 
* Monty Python
* John Cleese Letter to Fan
* Malware Superheroes
* Tommy Wiseau’s “Neighbors”
* Noriega Sues Activision

