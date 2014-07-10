Robot Underpants: 07.09.14 (161) “Potato Salad Shaming”

Baron Mathew “Langley” Luschek, Eric Rice and “Starman” Michael Gaines bring you this week’s important news including the following topics: Soccer, Shaming is the new Bullying, Potato Salad, Comic Con, Weed Legal in WA, Politics, Insane Clown Posse is a Gang, Columbusing, Homestar Runner, Fake Batman Superman Script, Six Million Dollar Man, and more!
* World Cup: Germany Kills Brazil
* Potato Salad Kickstarter
* Legal Weed
* ICP Gang
* Columbusing
* Homestar Runner
* Fake Superman Script
* Six Million Dollar Man
