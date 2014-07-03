Robot Underpants: 07.02.14 (160) “Chocolate Skulls”

Baron Mathew “Langley” Luschek and “Starman” Michael Gaines discuss “Boy Meets World” “Girl Meets World” , “Explorers movie” “Sherlock” “Transformers: Age of Extinction”, “Jaws”, “Hocus Pocus 2”, The Redskins, Emoji Social Network, Death Metal and Chocolate Skulls and more!

http://youtu.be/vcz8NtMZKO0

* “Explorers” remake

* “Community” on Yahoo!

* Transformers stop motion

* Transformers 4 FAQs

* Sherlock

* Jaws Beer Remake

* Sharktopus vs Pteracuda

* “Hocus Pocus 2”

* Redskins

* Emoji Network

* Chocolate Skull

* Skull Lyre

* Death metal band in a box