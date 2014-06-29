New Media Show #52 David Plotz Editor in Chief Slate.com

Rob and Todd have a great conversations with David Plotz Editor in Chief of Slate.com we talk about their new media / podcast strategy. Rob and Todd also talk about signing exclusive deals and the plus and minuses. We cover some recent news in the podcasting space as well that has been called into question.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

