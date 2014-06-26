GNC #959 Supreme Court Rulings!

Podcast

I share a sea story on the show tonight, based on a video I saw this evening shared with me by my oldest daughter.. Hope you enjoy it. Supreme Court makes major rulings plus I get deep into a pile of tech stories and update you on my Transformation.

Listener Links
Cardboard.
Get a Warrant.
Aereo Looses.
Cell Phone Searches Limited.

Show Notes:
Aereo Looses Big Time.
Doc Searls on Aereo.
Know your rights on your Cell Phone.
Android Smart watches Debut.
Android TV.
Moto 360.
Get your own Android VR Kit.
Android L Preview.
Larry and Sundar Interview.
Le Tote.
iPhone Prices Plummet.
Costco iPhone prices.
Exoskelton cleared by FDA.
Google ATAP Group.
Mohu.
Aereo Alternatives.
Edible Cupcake Wrappers.
Chip Implant helps Quadriplegic.
Tastemaid $25m???
Honeypots being Attacked.
Hospital Networks Wide Open.
Hydrogen Breakthrough.

