GNC #959 Supreme Court Rulings!

I share a sea story on the show tonight, based on a video I saw this evening shared with me by my oldest daughter.. Hope you enjoy it. Supreme Court makes major rulings plus I get deep into a pile of tech stories and update you on my Transformation.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Geek News Central Google+ Community.
- Geek News Central Google+ Page.
- Follow Todd on Google+
- Follow @geeknews on Twitter
- Geek News Central Facebook Page
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Listener Links
Cardboard.
Get a Warrant.
Aereo Looses.
Cell Phone Searches Limited.
Show Notes:
Aereo Looses Big Time.
Doc Searls on Aereo.
Know your rights on your Cell Phone.
Android Smart watches Debut.
Android TV.
Moto 360.
Get your own Android VR Kit.
Android L Preview.
Larry and Sundar Interview.
Le Tote.
iPhone Prices Plummet.
Costco iPhone prices.
Exoskelton cleared by FDA.
Google ATAP Group.
Mohu.
Aereo Alternatives.
Edible Cupcake Wrappers.
Chip Implant helps Quadriplegic.
Tastemaid $25m???
Honeypots being Attacked.
Hospital Networks Wide Open.
Hydrogen Breakthrough.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed